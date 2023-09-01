Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 287,376 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Aflac worth $294,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 155,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,741. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

