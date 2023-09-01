Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.9 %

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 152,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after buying an additional 157,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,666,000 after buying an additional 344,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,243,000 after buying an additional 907,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,155,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

