Aviva PLC Has $28.38 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,415 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of Campbell Soup worth $28,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,475,000 after acquiring an additional 145,124 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. 302,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,177. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.