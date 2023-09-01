Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

