FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 19,550,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 441,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,029 shares of company stock worth $3,449,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

