Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CONN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Conn's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.