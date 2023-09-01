GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
GHRS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,567. GH Research has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $525.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
