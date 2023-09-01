GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

GH Research Trading Down 2.1 %

GHRS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,567. GH Research has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $525.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

