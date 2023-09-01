GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get GH Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH Research

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GH Research by 277.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

GHRS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,567. GH Research has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $525.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.80.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.