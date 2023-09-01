America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 791,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $112.02. 15,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,200. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The stock has a market cap of $734.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.