Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,595. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

