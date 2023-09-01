Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CCU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,595. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
