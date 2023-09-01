Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ESS traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $237.61. 87,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.53 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $280.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $18,243,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

