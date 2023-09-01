Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declines By 6.0%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 1,709,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

