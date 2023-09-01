Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 122,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,537,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 912,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 736,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 267,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,054. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 216.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.