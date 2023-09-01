Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 17,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 599,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 81,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $332,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 5,583,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.58, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Chewy has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

