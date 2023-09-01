iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. 191,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,654. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

