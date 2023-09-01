Prudential PLC Acquires 17,800 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 95,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.