Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $15.71 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 208,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $124.57. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.