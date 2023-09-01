Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 590,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,096. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

