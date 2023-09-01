Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,203 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,811 shares of company stock worth $46,792,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,371. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.14 and its 200 day moving average is $376.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.