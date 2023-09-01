Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,502,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,295,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 72,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prologis by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.