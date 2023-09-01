Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,576. The firm has a market cap of $327.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

