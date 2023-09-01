Prudential PLC Purchases 954 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 498,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.