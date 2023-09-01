Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 266,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.