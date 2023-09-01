Prudential PLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 378,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,161.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 510.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 718.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 125,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

