Prudential PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,822 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 995.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

DFS traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.