Prudential PLC Sells 7,162 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

