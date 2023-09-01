Prudential PLC Buys 8,316 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,903,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.27, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

