Prudential PLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $927,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.81. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.