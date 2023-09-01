Prudential PLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prudential PLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,047,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 88,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. 2,416,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,875,835. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

