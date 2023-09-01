Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,100.91. 63,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,941.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,712.58. The company has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.