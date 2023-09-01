Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.27. 441,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.12. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $547.18. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

