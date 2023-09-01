Prudential PLC Has $8.71 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 886,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,959. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

