Sei Investments Co. Sells 199,822 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,822 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $67,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.79. 245,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,581. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

