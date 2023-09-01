Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,358,863 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,358,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,935. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

