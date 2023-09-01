IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $449.40 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $449.40 million and $13.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003851 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.