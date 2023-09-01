ICON Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $154.88 million and $2.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,129,436 coins and its circulating supply is 966,130,131 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

