Comparing Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) & Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 18.01% 12.55% 0.84% Ameris Bancorp 21.86% 9.19% 1.17%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.40 million 1.88 $14.94 million $3.32 8.78 Ameris Bancorp $1.18 billion 2.45 $346.54 million $4.30 9.73

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameris Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

