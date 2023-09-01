NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,835.74 or 1.00116665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.