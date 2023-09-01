Head to Head Analysis: Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kakaku.com and Perion Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A $43.08 0.26 Perion Network $640.26 million 2.40 $99.22 million $2.23 14.91

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Kakaku.com. Kakaku.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perion Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kakaku.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perion Network 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kakaku.com and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Perion Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Kakaku.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kakaku.com and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 15.82% 22.62% 15.83%

Summary

Perion Network beats Kakaku.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site. It also operates Kyujin box and Jobcube, job classified websites; Sumaity, a residential real estate website; 4 travel, a travel review and comparison site; icotto, an online travel Information media site; Bus Hikaku Navi, a price comparison site for highway/overnight buses and bus tours; Low price trips, a price comparison site for domestic travel and overseas airline tickets; and Bus Trip, an online media on highway busses and bus tours. In addition, the company operates kinarino, a lifestyle media; TASCLAP an online media for men's fashion; Pathee, a shopping spot information site; eiga.com, an online database for movies and showtimes; Akiba-souken, an animation and Akihabara culture information media; PHOTOHITO, a photo sharing community site; webCG, an online media for car enthusiasts; and FX-rashinban, a FX related information, commentary, and forecast site on foreign exchange market. Kakaku.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

