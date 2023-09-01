Comparing Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and Sienna Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $3.94 billion 1.59 $150.56 million $1.31 26.63 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -13.65

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sienna Senior Living. Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Option Care Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Option Care Health and Sienna Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Option Care Health currently has a consensus price target of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 76.52%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 5.81% 17.30% 7.60% Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Option Care Health beats Sienna Senior Living on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and others; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

