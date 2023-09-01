Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.83 or 0.00026463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $90.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 362,240,491 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

