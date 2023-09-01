EOS (EOS) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, EOS has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $643.57 million and approximately $91.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009346 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003609 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002663 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000907 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,101,384,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,387,089 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
