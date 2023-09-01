National Pension Service Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,823 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $39,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,208. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 307.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

