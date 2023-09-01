Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 227,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 206.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.73. 592,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.41 and its 200 day moving average is $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

