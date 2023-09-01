Sei Investments Co. Purchases 58,245 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of AON worth $82,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $336.05. The company had a trading volume of 70,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.21 and its 200-day moving average is $321.16.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

