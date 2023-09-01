Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,708 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $87,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,637,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,996,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.