FCA Corp TX Makes New $286,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,676,061. The firm has a market cap of $764.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.