Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $166.28. 23,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,776. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.94.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

