PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

PVH Stock Up 1.5 %

PVH stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in PVH by 18.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.