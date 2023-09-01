5,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 488,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,867. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

