Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $262.63 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $262,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100,015 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

PNC stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. 129,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,738. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

